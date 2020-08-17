Left Menu
China to continue to work with India to properly manage differences

"China will continue to work with India to enhance political mutual trust, properly manage differences, strengthen practical cooperation, and jointly uphold the big picture of bilateral relations," the spokesman added.

China on Monday said it will continue to work with India to enhance political mutual trust, properly manage their differences, and jointly uphold the "big picture" of bilateral relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said this at a regular briefing when a Western media journalist sought China's reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the Indian armed forces have given a befitting reply to those challenging the country's sovereignty. Modi, in his 74th Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, said the armed forces have given a befitting reply to those challenging the country's sovereignty "from LoC to LAC", in a veiled reference to Pakistan and China.

"From LoC (Line of Control) to LAC (Line of Actual Control), anyone who casts an eye on the sovereignty of the country, the armed forces have responded in the language they understand," Modi said. Modi's comments came amid India's bitter border row with China along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and rise in incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC with Pakistan in the last few months.

Responding to the question, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao said that "we have noted Prime Minister Modi's remarks." As two neighbors and emerging major countries each with a population of over one billion, the growth of China-India relations will not only benefit our two countries and peoples but also add stability and positive energy to peace and prosperity of the region and the world at large, he said. "Mutual respect and support between China and India is the right path and serves the long-term interests of both countries," Zhao said. "China will continue to work with India to enhance political mutual trust, properly manage differences, strengthen practical cooperation and jointly uphold the big picture of bilateral relations," the spokesman added.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also said that "whether it is terrorism or expansionism, India is fighting both with determination." Referring to the Galwan Valley clashes in eastern Ladakh in June, the prime minister said respect for India's sovereignty is supreme and the world has seen in Ladakh what its brave jawans can do to maintain this resolve. "I salute all those brave soldiers from the Red Fort," Modi said, adding the whole country is united in protecting the sovereignty of the country.

Twenty Indian army personnel were killed during the clashes on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

