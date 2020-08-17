Mexican soldiers kill 9 alleged gunmen at US border
Mexican soldiers killed nine alleged gunmen along the border with Texas in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, officials said Monday. The alleged aggressors were wearing military-like uniforms. Soldiers came under fire from gunmen in the brush while on patrol, according to a spokesperson from Tamaulipas' security coordinating group, who spoke on condition of anonymity.PTI | Mexico City | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:20 IST
Mexican soldiers killed nine alleged gunmen along the border with Texas in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, officials said Monday. The Mexico Attorney General's office in Reynosa said the confrontation occurred Sunday morning in Miguel Aleman, across the Rio Grande from Roma, Texas. The office said its personnel observed the recovery of the bodies. The alleged aggressors were wearing military-like uniforms.
Soldiers came under fire from gunmen in the brush while on patrol, according to a spokesperson from Tamaulipas' security coordinating group, who spoke on condition of anonymity. It was not immediately clear which criminal group the gunmen belonged to. The area has been the scene of clashes between the Northeast cartel — a splinter of the Zetas — and the Jalisco New Generation cartel and the Gulf cartel, which has long controlled illicit traffic on that end of the border.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Texas
- Tamaulipas
- Gulf cartel
- Reynosa
- Rio Grande
ALSO READ
Journalist shot dead in violent Mexican state
Televisa, Azteca to provide TV learning as Mexican schools stay shut
Capture of kingpin offers hope to battered Mexican state
Mexican TV networks to provide home learning for students as schools stay shut
Mexican president stops for photo-op with narco-ballad singer in Sinaloa