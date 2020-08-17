Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two charged in 2002 killing Jam Master Jay - New York Times

Reuters | New York | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:22 IST
Two charged in 2002 killing Jam Master Jay - New York Times
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Two men have been indicted for the 2002 shooting death of Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for hip-hop group Run-DMC, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.

Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, was killed inside a recording studio in the New York City borough of Queens. Federal prosecutors on Monday will announce the indictment of longtime suspects on suspicion of murder while engaged in drug trafficking, the Times said, citing two law enforcement officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jazz PG Conley to return during first-round series vs. Denver

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley is being tested daily for the coronavirus and could be back within four days, ESPN reported during Game 1 of the Western Conference playoff series with the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Conley plans to be back ...

Two charged in 2002 killing of rapper Jam Master Jay

U.S. prosecutors on Monday indicted two men for the 2002 shooting death of Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for hip-hop group Run-DMC.Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, was killed inside a recording studio in the New York City boroug...

Rajasthan CM directs officials to make all arrangements to handle any flood-like situation

In view of heavy rains in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to make all arrangements to handle any flood-like situation in the state. Reviewing the preparedness in a meeting of the state disaster management...

20 employees of UP Assembly test COVID-19 positive days before session

Twenty staff members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, three days before the session begins, sources said.The session of the state legislature is scheduled to start from August 20 and coronavirus tests we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020