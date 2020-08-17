Bangladesh Navy ship BNS Sangram makes port call at Mormugao Port

Bangladesh Navy Ship BNS Sangram, a guided missile stealth corvette, made a port call at Mormugao Port, Goa on Monday. BNS Sangram is en route to participate as a member of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

The ship was received by officers from Headquarters Goa Naval Area and the Officiating Defence Advisor at the Bangladesh High Commission in India. No bilateral events were undertaken in view of COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)