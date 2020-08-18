Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour

“Since HHS has been unwilling to take that path voluntarily, the court now imposes it.” The HHS health care rule was seen as a signal to President Donald Trump's social and religious conservative supporters that the administration remained squarely behind them after the shock of the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated by Trump. “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex," Gorsuch wrote.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 03:54 IST
Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people. Finalised days after the Supreme Court barred sex discrimination against LGBT individuals on the job, the regulation from the federal Department of Health and Human Services was to have taken effect Tuesday.

Monday's preliminary injunction from US District Court Judge Frederic Block in Brooklyn bars the administration from enforcing the regulation until the case can be heard in court and decided. Block indicated he thought the Trump administration's so-called transgender rule is invalid in light of the Supreme Court ruling in June on a case involving similar issues in the context of job discrimination. “When the Supreme Court announces a major decision, it seems a sensible thing to pause and reflect on the decision's impact,” Block wrote in his order, suggesting the agency may want to reconsider. “Since HHS has been unwilling to take that path voluntarily, the court now imposes it.” The HHS health care rule was seen as a signal to President Donald Trump's social and religious conservative supporters that the administration remained squarely behind them after the shock of the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated by Trump.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex," Gorsuch wrote. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what (civil rights law) forbids.” In a tweet, Trump called that “horrible & politically charged” and compared it to a shotgun blast in the faces of conservative Republicans. The HHS rule sought to overturn Obama-era sex discrimination protections for transgender people in health care. Similar to the underlying issues in the job discrimination case before the Supreme Court, the health care rule rests on the idea that sex is determined by biology. The Obama-era version relied on a broader understanding shaped by a person's inner sense of being male, female, neither or a combination.

The lawsuit against the Trump administration rule was brought by an advocacy group, the Human Rights Campaign, on behalf of two transgender women. One of the plaintiffs is an Army veteran, and the other a writer and activist. Judge Block dismissed as “disingenuous” arguments from HHS that its rule was legally valid, and he wrote that the agency acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” in enacting it.

There was no immediate comment from HHS. Block was nominated to the federal bench by former President Bill Clinton.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs comparison chart

Wentworth Season 8 episode 4 synopsis revealed, episode 3 recap, what more you can see

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 5,340,232 coronavirus cases; U.S. coronavirus death toll hits 170,000 ahead of fall flu season and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-No "Andretti Curse" in August, says Marco

After more than five decades of Brickyard frustration the Andretti Curse has become as much a part of the Indianapolis 500 as the command for drivers to start your engines.American motor racing royalty, the Andrettis have ruled over open wh...

Lightning top Blue Jackets, take control of series

Yanni Gourde and Barclay Goodrow each had a goal and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning earned a 2-1 victory in Game 4 on Monday in their first-round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto. The victory gives the Light...

Mariners P Graveman to return despite bone tumor

Seattle Mariners right-hander Kendall Graveman said he will return from the injured list soon even though doctors recently discovered a bone tumor in the C6 part of his cervical spine, the Seattle Times reported Monday. Graveman, 29, has be...

Rockets tip off series against OKC without Westbrook

Even though he wont be playing early in the series, Russell Westbrook still looms large over the first-round Western Conference matchup between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. Westbrook and Chris Paul were the centerpieces in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020