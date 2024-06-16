Left Menu

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Recent discoveries in paleontology have revealed fossils of the 'sea phantom' flying reptile, Haliskia peterseni, in Australia, the most complete pterosaur remains found there. Concurrently, NASA announced the return of Boeing Starliner spacecraft with its astronaut crew on June 22, after overcoming several technical challenges in its initial journey.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Fossils of 'sea phantom' flying reptile unearthed in Australia

Long ago in the skies above the shallow Eromanga Sea, which once covered what is now arid inland Australia, soared a formidable pterosaur - flying reptile - boasting a bony crest at the tip of its upper and lower jaws and a mouthful of spike-shaped teeth ideal for snaring fish and other marine prey.

Scientists have announced the discovery in the Australian state of Queensland of fossils of this creature, which lived alongside the dinosaurs and various marine reptiles during the Cretaceous Period. Called Haliskia peterseni, its remains are the most complete of any pterosaur ever unearthed in Australia.

Boeing Starliner set for June 22 undocking, return to Earth, NASA says

The Boeing Starliner spacecraft is now scheduled to undock from the International Space Station and return to Earth on June 22 with its inaugural astronaut crew, NASA said on Friday, giving more time to finalize planning for the complicated process. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were launched aboard Starliner June 5 and arrived at the ISS the next day, following a 24-hour flight in which the spacecraft encountered four helium leaks and five failures of its 28 maneuvering thrusters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

