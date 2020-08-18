Left Menu
Development News Edition

World temperature record set in California's Death Valley

An automated observation system run by the U.S. National Weather Service in the valley's sparsely populated Furnace Creek reported the record at 3:41 p.m. at the crest of an extreme heat wave, a more frequent occurrence due to climate change. It was a dry heat: Humidity fell to 7%.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 04:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 04:52 IST
World temperature record set in California's Death Valley

One of the hottest air temperatures recorded anywhere on the planet in at least a century, and possibly ever, was reached on Sunday afternoon at Death Valley in California's Mojave Desert where it soared to 130 Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius). An automated observation system run by the U.S. National Weather Service in the valley's sparsely populated Furnace Creek reported the record at 3:41 p.m. at the crest of an extreme heat wave, a more frequent occurrence due to climate change.

It was a dry heat: Humidity fell to 7%. But it felt "insanely hot" all the same, according to meteorologist Daniel Berc at the weather service's Las Vegas bureau. A heat wave roasting much of the western United States would continue all week, he said on Monday. "It's literally like being in an oven," he said in a telephone interview. "Today is another day we could take another run at 130F."

Tourists on Monday took selfies by an outdoor thermometer at the Death Valley visitor center while avoiding touching metal surfaces with bare skin. Those who live and work in Furnace Creek, which had a population of 24 in the 2010 census, saw cause for pause in the record.

"We are seeing more records being broken at a daily and monthly level," said Brandi Stewart, a public information officer for Death Valley National Park who can see the Furnace Creek weather station from her window. "It is significant that we're seeing more records breaking." A temperature of 134F (56.7C) was recorded in Death Valley in July 1913, and Kebili, Tunisia, is said to have hit 131F in July 1931, according to the World Meteorological Organization. But recent research by Christopher Burt, an extreme weather expert, has led some meteorologists to view these older records as the results of observer error.

Climate change has pushed global temperatures to new highs. In Europe, northern Spain broke local heat records in July, while wheat fields in France caught fire. Forests across Siberian Russia are seeing unprecedented wildfires, while the Arctic sea ice shrank to a record low for July due to melting.

In Furnace Creek, staff and guests at The Oasis hotel were being urged to wear hats and sip water relentlessly while outside, according to general manager John Kukreja. He tells guests that extreme heat does strange, deceptive things to the body.

"You're going to sweat and the sweat's going to dry instantly and you're never going to know you actually felt hot," he said. "Your hair stands on end. It's almost like you feel like you're cold, like goose bumps."

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Cardinals CB Alford out for season

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will miss the entire 2020 season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports. The injury happened during practice Sunday.Its the second consecutive missed season for the 31-year-old ...

Brazil's Guedes says he has the trust of President Bolsonaro

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday he has the full coincidence of President Jair Bolsonaro, but admitted that his job is difficult. Two sources close to Guedes told Reuters he has no intention of resigning, an attempt to quash ris...

Indian national held for crossing illegally into US from Canada

US Border Patrol agents have apprehended an Indian national who crossed into the United States from Canada on foot over the weekend. The person, whose name was not released by the federal agents, has now been removed from the country, a med...

Canadian Finance Minister Morneau resigns, says will seek top OECD job

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation on Monday amid reports of friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program.Morneau said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020