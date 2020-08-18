Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peking duck chain urges diners to eat less as China fights food waste

At popular Peking roast duck restaurant chain Quanjude in Beijing, staff have been passing on a new message to diners: do not order more than you can eat.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:34 IST
Peking duck chain urges diners to eat less as China fights food waste
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

At popular Peking roast duck restaurant chain Quanjude in Beijing, staff have been passing on a new message to diners: do not order more than you can eat. The eatery is the latest business to join a campaign against food waste, which began nationwide last week in earnest after Chinese President Xi Jinping said such practices were "shameful" while the country battles a pandemic.

Local governments and catering associations have been urging restaurants to offer smaller portions while some eateries have rolled out penalties for wasting food. One restaurant even started weighing diners to decide how much they can order, but later backtracked after coming under heavy online criticism. "We reacted proactively," said Wang Xiaoshan, the general manager of the Quanjude outlet in Beijing's Qianmen district.

Servers at Quanjude, known for a Beijing delicacy of crispy slices of roast duck wrapped in a thin pancake, now tell customers to order according to their guest numbers and even urge them to order one less dish than their total head count, he said. They also ask them to pack up any leftovers to bring home. "We're lucky we have enough food, and we shouldn't waste it," said a diner, a 54-year-old Beijing resident surnamed Liu. "I'm very supportive of this call."

China's catering industry wastes between 17 to 18 million tonnes of food a year, enough to feed a population of 30 to 50 million, state media has reported. The anti-food waste campaign, known as "Clear Your Plate", comes after Beijing has raised concerns about ensuring food security due to disruptions caused to the agriculture supply chains from the global pandemic.

Livestreaming stars known for their ability to eat large amounts of food were warned last week against encouraging food wastage on platforms such as Kuaishou and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, which said they could be banned or face penalties if found to do so.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Airborne viruses may spread on dust, non-respiratory particles: Study

Influenza viruses can spread through the air on dust, fibres and other microscopic particles, and not just expiratory droplets, according to a study published on Tuesday that has implications for the novel coronavirus transmission. Its real...

Rani Rampal recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Indian womens hockey team skipper Rani Rampal has been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Earlier in the day, Indias star batsman Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis player Manika Batra and 2016 Paralympic gol...

Ishant among 29 recommended for Arjuna Award

India pacer Ishant Sharma was on Tuesday named in a 29-strong list of athletes recommended for this years Arjuna award by the sports ministrys selection committee. Male recurve archer Atanu Das, womens hockey team player Deepika Thakur, cri...

A Smart, Digital PR Platform, ‘Primex News Network’ Launched on Independence Day

One-of-a-kind Digital PR Platform Aimed at Smart Media Solutions Launched Unfurls a wide spectrum of advertising, PR and digital media spectrums Provides combined PR distribution and media monitoring services On the occasion of 74t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020