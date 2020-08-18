Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mauritius arrests captain of Japanese oil spill ship

Mauritius has arrested the captain of a Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground off its coast, causing a devastating oil spill in one of the world's most pristine maritime environments, police said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Port Louis | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:53 IST
Mauritius arrests captain of Japanese oil spill ship
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mauritius has arrested the captain of a Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground off its coast, causing a devastating oil spill in one of the world's most pristine maritime environments, police said on Tuesday. "We have arrested the captain of the vessel and another member of the crew. After having been heard by the court they have been denied bail and are still in detention," Inspector Siva Coothen told Reuters.

The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island nation on July 25 and began spilling oil on Aug. 6, prompting the government to announced a state of "environmental emergency" the next day. The oil spill spread over a vast area of endangered corals, fish and other marine life in what some scientists called the country's worst ecological disaster. Emergency crews managed to remove most of the remaining oil before the carrier split in two on Saturday.

The Mauritius coastguard had repeatedly tried to reach the ship to warn that its course was dangerous but had received no reply, a maritime official with knowledge of the incident who asked not to be named told Reuters. "The route set five days before the crash was wrong and the boat navigation system should have signaled that to the crew and it seems the crew ignored it. The boat did also fail to send out an SOS (when it ran aground), and did not respond to attempts by the coast guard to get in touch," the official said.

Local media have reported that the crew were having a birthday party on board. Coothen and the official declined to comment on the reports but the official said an examination of the ship's black box might reveal whether that was true. Scientists say the full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but the damage could affect Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades. Removing the ship is likely to take months.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP 'scripted' northeast Delhi riots, alleges AAP; BJP hits back

The AAP on Tuesday alleged that the BJP engineered the northeast Delhi riots by instigating Hindus and provoking Muslims at the Shaheen Bagh protest, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the saffron party. The Delhi BJP said the AAP is on the back...

Report: NFL won't have full-time officials in 2020

The NFL will not bring back its full-time officiating program in 2020, ESPN reported Tuesday. The officials will remain as part-time employees.In the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the league converted some officials to full-time employees, a respo...

Cyprus says willing to engage on defining maritime zones

Cyprus said on Tuesday it was willing to engage with all its neighbours on defining maritime boundaries, amid a tense stand-off with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean over jurisdiction in the energy-rich waters. Greece and Cyprus are lock...

Nepal's National Poet Madhav Prasad Ghimire passes away at 102

National Poet Laureate of Nepal, Madhav Prasad Ghimire, on Tuesday passed away at his residence on Tuesday evening, his family confirmed. He was 102 years old.He took his last breath at around 555 pm this evening. He was not keeping well th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020