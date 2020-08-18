Left Menu
Pence, Jaishankar to deliver major address on India-US ties during leadership summit

"Our week-long conversation during the US-India week highlights the depth and breadth of the partnership as well as the urgency to build a strong architecture for the bilateral ties by consistently building on existing areas of collaboration — from defence to energy, agriculture and healthcare — but also with an eye towards the future to deepen collaboration in areas such as biosecurity, 5G, artificial intelligence, and startups," Aghi said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:08 IST
Pence, Jaishankar to deliver major address on India-US ties during leadership summit
United States Vice President Mike Pence Image Credit: ANI

US Vice President Mike Pence along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will deliver a major address on India-US relationship during a virtual leadership summit that will discuss enhancing economic and strategic collaboration between the two countries. Titled 'US-India Week: Navigating New Challenges', the summit is being organised by business advocacy group US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) from August 31- September 3. "We are honoured and delighted to have Vice President Pence join us for our summit — a exceptional instance of the deepening commitment of the administration towards India and the Indo-Pacific region," USISPF president Mukesh Aghi said on Tuesday.

"At a time of tremendous geo-economic and geo-political disruption, a lot is riding on the success and vitality of the US-India bilateral relationship," he said. The week-long third leadership summit of USISPF will discuss enhancing economic and strategic collaboration between the US and India during a transformative period for the global economy.

"Our week-long conversation during the US-India week highlights the depth and breadth of the partnership as well as the urgency to build a strong architecture for the bilateral ties by consistently building on existing areas of collaboration — from defence to energy, agriculture and healthcare — but also with an eye towards the future to deepen collaboration in areas such as biosecurity, 5G, artificial intelligence, and startups," Aghi said. Among other high-ranking US and Indian government officials participating at the leadership summit include: Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry; Kenneth Juster, US Ambassador to India and his Indian counterpart Taranjit Singh Sandhu; and Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog.

Adam Boehler, CEO, US International Development Finance Corporation; Dr. Indu Bhushan, CEO, Ayushman Bharat; Neil Chatterjee, Chairman, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; Dr R A Mashelkar, Chairman, National Innovation Foundation; and Dr K V Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor are also scheduled to address the summit. The summit will highlight areas of bilateral cooperation: trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India's position in global supply chains, collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology, the media release said.

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

