Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chilean indigenous leader ends 107-day hunger strike after deal, says government

His hunger strike sparked protests and brought attention from international human rights groups including the United Nations. Justice Minister Hernan Larrain said he had spoken to Cordova who had agreed to end his strike in return for guarantees, including being allowed to return home for 30 hours to conduct a totem blessing ceremony important to the Mapuche people he represents.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 03:59 IST
Chilean indigenous leader ends 107-day hunger strike after deal, says government

A Chilean indigenous leader who has spent more than 100 days on hunger strike over his detention during the coronavirus pandemic has agreed to end it after negotiations with the government, the justice minister said on Tuesday.

Celestino Cordova, a member of the Mapuche people who have fought for decades against landowners and the wood pulp industry, was jailed for 18 years in 2014 for his participation in a fatal arson attack on an elderly landowning couple. His hunger strike sparked protests and brought attention from international human rights groups including the United Nations.

Justice Minister Hernan Larrain said he had spoken to Cordova who had agreed to end his strike in return for guarantees, including being allowed to return home for 30 hours to conduct a totem blessing ceremony important to the Mapuche people he represents. The government was also negotiating an improvement in conditions for other jailed Mapuche people in Chile's Araucania region, a rural, forested zone 400 miles (645 km) south of the capital, Larrain said.

"This solution shows that in the most difficult situations, dialogue is the best way, especially in an area like Araucania, where there is so much complexity and historical conflict," he told a press conference in Santiago. A spokeswoman for Cordova did not respond to a request for confirmation of the deal.

The Cordova case - and an associated strike by more than 20 other Mapuche prisoners - has generated another headache for the centre-right government of embattled President Sebastian Pinera. Last October saw several months of widespread social protests over inequality and more recently the government has been criticised by opposition groups for a patchy response to the economic hardship brought about by the pandemic.

The Mapuche are famous for their fierce resistance to the Spanish conquest of Chile and have struggled to claim what they deem as their ancestral land. Cordova's hunger strike also generated debate between legal experts about whether the hospital treating him could ethically force feed him, following a court order that doctors intervene including against his will.

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes southern Sumatra, Indonesia -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck southern Sumatra in Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 40 km 25 miles, EMSC said, revised from an earlier depth of 15 km. No ts...

Britain to introduce legally binding environmental targets

Britain said it would bring in legally binding targets on air quality, waste reduction, biodiversity and cleaner water as part of efforts to combat climate change, improve the environment and rebuild the economy. The targets will form part ...

Celtics aim to keep Embiid, 76ers on heels in Game 2

The Boston Celtics will attempt once again to wear down Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid when the Eastern Conference clubs continue their best-of-seven, first-round playoff series with Game 2 on Wednesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports...

West Africa regional bloc closes borders with Mali after president detained

The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS said on Tuesday it had decided to close its member states borders with Mali after mutinying soldiers detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. ECOWAS said in a statement it was also susp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020