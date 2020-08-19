Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seized trawler had Australia's largest cocaine haul on board

Cocaine pulled from a seized trawler was confirmed Wednesday to be Australia's largest haul of the illicit drug. But the Australian Border Force said on Wednesday that 1.8 metric tons (1.98 US tonnes) of cocaine in 1,890 blocks had been removed from the trawler now docked in Sydney Harbor.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 19-08-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 10:17 IST
Seized trawler had Australia's largest cocaine haul on board
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Cocaine pulled from a seized trawler was confirmed Wednesday to be Australia's largest haul of the illicit drug. The Coralynne was intercepted Saturday night after Australian intelligence officers saw it receive drugs transferred from a larger Chinese fishing boat that might have come from South America.

The haul had been estimated at up to 1 metric ton (1.1 U.S. tons) of cocaine before it was weighed. But the Australian Border Force said on Wednesday that 1.8 metric tons (1.98 US tonnes) of cocaine in 1,890 blocks had been removed from the trawler now docked in Sydney Harbor. The potential value of the drug was up to USD 616 million, the agency said in a statement.

International criminal syndicates target the Australian illicit drug market because of the relatively high prices Australians are prepared to pay. A man from Hong Kong and two Australians were refused bail Monday on charges of attempting to import a commercial quantity of cocaine. Each faces a potential life prison sentence if convicted. None has entered a plea.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

How COVID-19 smell, taste loss differs from common cold decoded

Although COVID-19 patients may lose their sense of smell, they can breathe freely, do not tend to have a runny or blocked nose, and cannot detect bitter or sweet tastes, a study published on Wednesday has found. The study is the first to co...

People News Roundup: Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in a lawsuit filed by an unnamed woman; The second man pleads not guilty in 'brazen' killing of Jam Master Jay and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in a lawsuit filed by an unnamed womanOscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel r...

Shimla's horse owners hit hard by lack of tourists amid pandemic

The tourism sector, which is a major source of employment, has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many people like the horse owners or Ghodewalas of Shimla struggling to survive. The lack of tourists due the COVID-19 outb...

With spike of 64,531 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 27,67,274

With a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 reached 27,67,274 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The COVID-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 dischargedmigrated pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020