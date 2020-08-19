Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak assembly panel calls for thorough investigation into Karachi plane crash

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has called for a detailed probe into the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight in Karachi, which killed 97 people in May.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:07 IST
Pak assembly panel calls for thorough investigation into Karachi plane crash
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has called for a detailed probe into the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight in Karachi, which killed 97 people in May. During a meeting held on Tuesday, the committee observed that the mishap took place despite reported unquestionable airworthiness of the plane and experience of the pilots. It said that reasons should be identified to avoid such incidents in the future, The Dawn reported.

Aviation Division Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy told the panel that the inquiry into the crash would be completed within eight to 10 days and a report would be sent to the committee. The committee was apprised that a 12-member investigation team, including aviation experts, representatives of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), PIA and Boeing and a psychologist had conducted an examination of the aircraft's debris and recording of the conversation of pilots with the control power in the black box during the course of the probe.

Preliminary investigation revealed that airworthiness of the aircraft was unquestionable, weather was favourable and the pilot and co-pilot were experienced. However, there were quite a few deviations by the pilots and the air traffic controller from the prescribed procedures, the committee was informed. Taking up the matter of suspension of PIA flights to Europe, including the UK, the panel asked the authorities to pursue the resumption of flights to Europe with European and UK airspace authorities.

The committee was informed that PIA flights to Europe were discontinued over issues pertaining to the safety management of aircraft and passengers. A PIA representative told the committee that the objections of European and UK authorities have been addressed and flights would resume only after getting clearance by European and UK airspace agencies, according to The Dawn.

The panel was also informed about the fake licenses of PIA pilots or pilots having licenses issued by the CAA. It observed that the matter had brought disgrace to the country. The committee members noted that none of the CAA officials was held responsible for issuing fake licenses. The panel directed the Aviation Division to complete the inquiry so that action would be taken against officials responsible for issuing dubious licenses.

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Kishwer Zahra presided over the committee meet and was attended by Muhammad Aslam Khan, Uzma Riaz, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Naeema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah and senior officials of the Aviation Division and Airport Security Force. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope: rich can't get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Pope Francis on Wednesday warned against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine. The pandemic is a crisis. You dont come out of it the same either better or worse, Francis said, adding improvised remarks...

Iran coronavirus death toll tops 20,000 -health ministry

Irans death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed 20,000 on Wednesday with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry spokeswoman told state TV, as the number of total cases hit 350,279.The death toll has reached 20,125 ...With ...

Jitin Prasada asks UP MLAs to raise issue of atrocities against Brahmins in UP Assembly

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Wednesday urged the UP MLAs to effectively raise the issue of atrocities on Brahmins during the three-day Monsoon Session of the state legislative assembly which begins on Thursday. In a letter, Prasa...

Rallying-Belgium replaces Japan as WRC season-ender

Rally Japan has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Belgium replacing it as the final round of this years world championship, organisers said on Wednesday. It will be the first time Belgium features on the championship calendar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020