Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prosecutors: Berlin crashes were Islamic extremist attack

The suspect is being investigated for attempted murder. Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles, including a motorcycle, along a stretch of the German capital's highway on Tuesday evening.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:12 IST
Prosecutors: Berlin crashes were Islamic extremist attack

A series of crashes caused by a 30-year-old Iraqi man on a Berlin highway was an Islamic extremist attack, prosecutors told the German news agency dpa on Wednesday. “According to the current state of our investigation this was an Islamist-motivated attack,” the office said. They did not reveal the man's identity, as is customary in Germany. The suspect is being investigated for attempted murder.

Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles, including a motorcycle, along a stretch of the German capital's highway on Tuesday evening. The crashes at three different locations led to a complete closure of one of the main traffic arteries of Berlin.

There were also indications that the man was suffering from psychological problems, dpa reported. Local media reported that the man, who was driving an Opel Astra, later stopped on the highway and put a box on the roof of his car, claiming it had explosives inside.

Specialists opened the box and found only tools. The man was detained by police. Several media also reported that the man shouted “allahu akbar” or “God is great” as he got out of his car.

One of the injured is in life-threatening condition, the dpa reported. The incident led to long traffic jams Tuesday evening. Some 300 people were stuck on the highway for hours and were getting support from the German Red Cross, the Berlin fire department tweeted Tuesday night.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope: rich can't get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Pope Francis on Wednesday warned against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine. The pandemic is a crisis. You dont come out of it the same either better or worse, Francis said, adding improvised remarks...

Iran coronavirus death toll tops 20,000 -health ministry

Irans death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed 20,000 on Wednesday with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry spokeswoman told state TV, as the number of total cases hit 350,279.The death toll has reached 20,125 ...With ...

Jitin Prasada asks UP MLAs to raise issue of atrocities against Brahmins in UP Assembly

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Wednesday urged the UP MLAs to effectively raise the issue of atrocities on Brahmins during the three-day Monsoon Session of the state legislative assembly which begins on Thursday. In a letter, Prasa...

Rallying-Belgium replaces Japan as WRC season-ender

Rally Japan has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Belgium replacing it as the final round of this years world championship, organisers said on Wednesday. It will be the first time Belgium features on the championship calendar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020