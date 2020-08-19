Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin driver in Aud hit with 33 additional charges over crash that killed 4 police officers

All four police officers died on the scene. On Wednesday, Victorian police said the investigation into the crash was ongoing and Singh had been charged with 33 more offences, including four counts of dangerous driving causing death, driving under the influence, trafficking ice and cannabis and a number of other drug-related offences.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:00 IST
Indian-origin driver in Aud hit with 33 additional charges over crash that killed 4 police officers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 47-year-old Indian-origin truck driver, who was allegedly involved in a crash that killed four police officers in Australia, has been charged with 33 additional offences including drug trafficking. Mohinder Singh has been accused of killing four police officers - Lynette Taylor, Kevin King, Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney - on a Melbourne highway on April 22 this year. He was earlier charged with four counts of culpable driving causing death.

The four officers were standing in the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway at Kew suburb while they were impounding a Porsche which was being driven by a Melbourne's Mortgage broker Richard Pusey. Pusey was allegedly driving at 149 kms per hour and was pulled over by the police officers when Singh's semi-trailer refrigeration truck struck the standing officers from behind.

Earlier according to police, Singh had suffered a "medical episode", "which seemed to involve him blacking out" when he slammed his vehicle into the officers. All four police officers died on the scene.

On Wednesday, Victorian police said the investigation into the crash was ongoing and Singh had been charged with 33 more offences, including four counts of dangerous driving causing death, driving under the influence, trafficking ice and cannabis and a number of other drug-related offences. Singh did not apply for bail during his last court appearance and remains in custody.

He is due to return to court for a committal mention on October 1st, this year. Earlier according to Singh's statement released by his lawyer, he had expressed remorse and said he was "genuinely sorry and saddened" about their deaths.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Microfinance sector may see consolidation post COVID, say experts

Microfinance industry, which serves the unbanked, is likely to head towards the path of consolidation post-COVID 19, feel industry experts. Micro lenders will also move towards digitisation of all processes for serving their c...

People will teach lesson to those who betrayed Cong: Digvijaya

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said people will teach a lesson to those who betrayed the party. As many as 25 MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh House resigned from the Congress and their Assembly membership in the last few ...

Rachel Weisz boards 'Dead Ringers' reboot series as actor, producer

Oscar-winning actor Rachel Weisz is all set to star in and produce a series -- an adaptation of David Cronenbergs psychological thriller Dead Ringers. The 1988 released horror-psychological thriller featured actor Jeremy Irons playing twin ...

Pandit Jasraj brought harmony, peace in our lives; Sonia Gandhi writes to his wife

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has written to Madhura, the wife of Pandit Jasraj who passed away expressing her condolences and stating that said that classical violinist brought harmony, peace, melody and solace into lives. Sonia Gand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020