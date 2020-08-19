Interceptor Boat ICGS C-454 launched at Surat

Interceptor Boat ICGS C-454, which is of 27m length and has a maximum speed of 45 nautical miles was launched at Surat on Wednesday.

"#IndianCoastGuard #Gujarat Interceptor Boat ICGS C-454 designed & built by M/s L& T was launched at Surat. 51 IBs out of 54 ordered have been handed over to Indian Coast Guard #AtmaNirbharBharat," PRO Defence Gandhinagar said in a tweet.

"#IndianCoastGuard #Gujarat IB C454 is of 27m length with an average draft of 1.4m. Has excellent seakeeping, maneuverability, a maximum speed of 45 nautical miles (83 Km/hr), and endurance range of 500 nautical miles," it said in another tweet.