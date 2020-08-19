Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany would have missed 2020 climate goal without COVID-19 emissions drop

Germany could meet its climate target for 2020 but would have missed the goal if the economic havoc wrought by the coronavirus pandemic had not caused a large drop in greenhouse gas emissions, the country's environment ministry said. Germany, Europe's largest-emitting country, had hoped to cut emissions to 40% below 1990 levels this year and introduced new climate policies in 2019.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:11 IST
Germany would have missed 2020 climate goal without COVID-19 emissions drop
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Germany could meet its climate target for 2020 but would have missed the goal if the economic havoc wrought by the coronavirus pandemic had not caused a large drop in greenhouse gas emissions, the country's environment ministry said.

Germany, Europe's largest-emitting country, had hoped to cut emissions to 40% below 1990 levels this year and introduced new climate policies in 2019. However, policy efforts would have delivered only a 37.5% emissions cut, the ministry said on Wednesday.

"We have learned the right lessons from past failures," German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said. "Every year we will check whether we are on the path we have agreed, and take further action if necessary." The full impact of the pandemic on Germany's emissions is still uncertain, but actual emissions are likely to be "significantly lower" than expected, meaning the 2020 target could be achieved, the ministry said.

Europe's emissions are expected to plummet to levels not seen since the 1950s this year, as lockdowns temporarily shuttered polluting industries and slashed the use of energy and transportation. The European Union wants countries to commit to bigger CO2 cuts over the next decade - a move which has faced opposition from some eastern European countries concerned about the economic cost.

The European Commission will next month propose a new 2030 climate target for a 50% or 55% emissions reduction against 1990 levels, compared with an existing goal for a 40% cut. Germany will steer talks between member states to attempt to strike a deal on the EU goal this year.

The goal will also need the approval of the European Parliament, where some lawmakers are pushing for a tougher 65% cut, which they say is the minimum effort needed to avert the climate crisis.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Four arrested for hoisting 'Khalistani’ flag at village chaupal in Sirsa

The Haryana Police has arrested four miscreants for allegedly hoisting a flag with Khalistan Zindabad written on it at a village chaupal under Kalanwali area of Sirsa district. The incident had taken place on August 15, a Haryana Police spo...

'Tiger King' zoo closing down, owner blames animal rights 'loons'

The private wildcat zoo at the center of the hit Netflix series Tiger King is closing its doors permanently, its owner said, citing pressure from animal rights activists and inspectors. As of today, we have decided to close the old zoo effe...

Lashkar commander among 3 militants killed in J&K encounters

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was among the three militants killed in two encounters with the security forces in Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. A militant was killed in an encounter in Shopian, while two ultras -- including LeT comman...

As White House pushes 'skinny' COVID-19 bill, Democrat sees September action

The White House on Wednesday pushed for Congress to take up a narrow coronavirus economic relief bill that Democrats have long rejected, while a leading Senate Democrat said real action may come soon after the Sept. 7 U.S. Labor Day holiday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020