France demands immediate release of Mali's ousted president

France demands immediate release of Mali's ousted presidentReuters | Paris | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:37 IST
France has asked on Wednesday for the immediate release of Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, as well as of his government, detained after a coup led by soldiers on Tuesday.
"France acknowledges the announce of president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's resignation. It calls for its immediate release (...) and for the restoration, without delay, of a civilian power", French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.
