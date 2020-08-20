Left Menu
Development News Edition

US won't seek death penalty against pair of IS militants

The Justice Department has notified the British government that it will not pursue the death penalty against two Islamic State militants suspected in the beheadings of Western hostages, removing a hurdle in the potential prosecution of the men in the United States.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 01:46 IST
US won't seek death penalty against pair of IS militants
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Justice Department has notified the British government that it will not pursue the death penalty against two Islamic State militants suspected in the beheadings of Western hostages, removing a hurdle in the potential prosecution of the men in the United States. The decision, revealed in a letter Wednesday from Attorney General William Barr to British Home Secretary Priti Patel, could allow Britain to begin sharing evidence with federal prosecutors in the US for any potential case against El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey. An earlier British court ruling had effectively blocked the sharing of evidence without US assurances that the death penalty, which was abolished in the United Kingdom, was off the table.

"I know that the United Kingdom shares our determination that there should be a full investigation and a criminal prosecution of Kotey and Elsheikh," Barr wrote in the letter. "These men are alleged to be members of the terrorist group the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham and to have been involved in kidnappings, murders, and other violent crimes against the citizens of our two countries, as well as the citizens of other countries." The British men captured two years ago by a Kurdish-led, US-backed militia, are accused of participation in a brutal Islamic State group known for beheadings and barbaric treatment of American aid workers, journalists and other hostages in Syria. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter, which was first reported by Defense One.

US officials have not announced any charges against the men, but have spoken publicly about their desire to see members of the cell, known as "The Beatles" for their British accents, face justice. The men were transferred to US custody last October as Turkey invaded Syria to attack Kurds who have battling the Islamic State alongside American forces. Diane Foley, whose son, James, was killed six years ago Wednesday by a member of the "Beatles" cell, said in an interview that she was gratified by the Justice Department's action, which Barr had said would be coming soon in a conversation with victims' families this month.

"I feel that both countries ideally should work together to hold these men accountable and give them a fair trial," Foley said. "If they are guilty, they need to be put away for the rest of their lives.".

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Brawn defends Formula One's fastest driver list

Formula One managing director Ross Brawn has defended a controversial algorithm-based fastest driver ranking as a fascinating exercise that stands up to scrutiny, despite some social media scorn.The sport published a top 20 on Tuesday using...

Supporters of Egypt's Sisi set to dominate newly created Senate

Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi won all but a handful of declared seats in a newly created second chamber of parliament, official first round results and media reports showed on Wednesday. Only about eight million of t...

Second night of Democratic National Convention watched by 18.2 million people

A total of 18.2 million people watched the second night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, according to early Nielsen Media Research.Tuesday evening featured a keynote address delivered by 17 rising stars of the Democratic Party...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains but Wall Street retreats as Fed nixes dovish measure

The dollar and global equity markets rose on Wednesday and the SP 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh all-time highs, but Wall Street retreated after the Federal Reserve nixed, for now, dovish monetary policy measures such as yield-curve control. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020