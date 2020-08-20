Left Menu
Obama says Trump diminished US 'Proud Reputation' around world: DNC Speech Excerpts

Former US President Barack Obama in early excerpts released from his speech for the Democratic National Convention later on Wednesday (local time) said President Donald Trump has diminished the United States' proud reputation around the world.

Updated: 20-08-2020 04:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 04:17 IST
Barack Obama. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], Aug 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Former US President Barack Obama in early excerpts released from his speech for the Democratic National Convention later on Wednesday (local time) said President Donald Trump has diminished the United States' proud reputation around the world. "Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't," Obama said in the excerpt released on Wednesday. "And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before."

Obama said Trump does not take the job of US president seriously and has not realized the weight of responsibilities in the Oval Office. He criticized Trump as turning the presidency into a reality show and to get the attention that he "craves." Obama echoed his Democratic colleagues this week in saying that Trump uses his power as US president to benefit himself and his friends.

Presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and Obama will top a list of speakers at the party's national convention Wednesday evening. (ANI/Sputnik)

