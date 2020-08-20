PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 20
- Boris Johnson's proposal to move the House of Lords to York during refurbishment work to the Palace of Westminster has been quashed by parliamentary authorities who cited problematic "constitutional implications". - A leading European financial regulator has proposed sweeping reforms of the region's investment fund rules that potentially threaten the UK's ambitions to strengthen London's position post-Brexit as a global centre for asset management.
- Wales issues stark warning over UK internal market https://on.ft.com/3aFT44W - Extra UK medical school places to be funded from state coffers https://on.ft.com/3heWOx1
- Plan quashed to move Lords to York during refurbishment https://on.ft.com/3aFclUh - EU regulator's proposed reforms could damage UK fund sector https://on.ft.com/2CHHrxY
Overview - Plans by Boris Johnson's government to pass legislation to underpin a new UK internal market after the end of the Brexit transition period will "accelerate the break-up of the Union", the Welsh administration has said.
- The government is to fund additional places at medical schools in England after its U-turn on A-level results caused an unprecedented grade uplift and a sharp rise in the number of students qualifying for places. - Boris Johnson's proposal to move the House of Lords to York during refurbishment work to the Palace of Westminster has been quashed by parliamentary authorities who cited problematic "constitutional implications".
- A leading European financial regulator has proposed sweeping reforms of the region's investment fund rules that potentially threaten the UK's ambitions to strengthen London's position post-Brexit as a global centre for asset management. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
