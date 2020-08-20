PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview - Plans by Boris Johnson's government to pass legislation to underpin a new UK internal market after the end of the Brexit transition period will "accelerate the break-up of the Union", the Welsh administration has said.

- The government is to fund additional places at medical schools in England after its U-turn on A-level results caused an unprecedented grade uplift and a sharp rise in the number of students qualifying for places. - Boris Johnson's proposal to move the House of Lords to York during refurbishment work to the Palace of Westminster has been quashed by parliamentary authorities who cited problematic "constitutional implications".

- A leading European financial regulator has proposed sweeping reforms of the region's investment fund rules that potentially threaten the UK's ambitions to strengthen London's position post-Brexit as a global centre for asset management.