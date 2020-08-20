Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-MBK Partners leads group in talks to take HK-listed Car Inc private -sources

BAIC acquired its stake just last month from ride-hailing services provider UCar - also founded by Lu - and private equity firm Warburg Pincus at the same HK$3.10 per share price. Car Inc, MBK and BAIC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:52 IST
EXCLUSIVE-MBK Partners leads group in talks to take HK-listed Car Inc private -sources
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A group led by North Asia-focused private equity firm MBK Partners is in talks to take Car Inc private, according to four people with knowledge of plans to buy the no. 1. China auto rental firm, worth $700 million by market value. The consortium plans to offer more than HK$3.10 per share to take Car Inc private, two of the people told Reuters, representing a premium of at least 28% to the HK$2.43 average of the company's share price over the past month.

While full take-up at that price would value Car Inc at about $850 million, as the talks proceed, some existing shareholders might opt to retain stakes, said one of the people. The talks come after Car Inc shares tumbled more than 50% this year, hit by fallout from an accounting scandal at the fast-growing Luckin Coffee chain with which it shares a co-founder, Charles Lu Zhengyao.

The plan is also among the latest to emerge as global private equity investors seek take-private opportunities, hoping to snap up bargains with share prices around the world squeezed lower amid recessions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. According to bourse filings, Lu, also Car Inc's chairman, owns 21% of the auto rental firm, whose market value has dropped to around $700 million, and investors have been circling the shares held by the entrepreneur, sources said. Earlier this year a company controlled by Lu's family defaulted on a margin loan of more than $500 million.

The MBK consortium, which also includes Chinese PE firm Boyu Capital, has been in talks mainly with state-owned automaker Beijing Automotive Group Co (BAIC Group), which became Car Inc's biggest shareholder with a 29% interest last month, two of the people told Reuters. All four sources declined to be identified as the deal talks were confidential.

Interest in Car Inc, number one in a Chinese car rental market that's seen as lucrative but still fragmented, has rocketed since the woes at Luckin Coffee. The once-hot coffee start-up saw its shares plunge to an all-time low in April after it disclosed the accounting scandal. BAIC acquired its stake just last month from ride-hailing services provider UCar - also founded by Lu - and private equity firm Warburg Pincus at the same HK$3.10 per share price.

Car Inc, MBK and BAIC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Boyu declined to comment. The move also comes as the consortium looks to consolidate the rapidly growing auto rental market, where it sees strong growth because of low penetration and increasing mobility needs, said two of the sources. MBK already controls no.2 player in the market, eHi Car Services, together with its chairman.

While the market was forecast to grow 60% to nearly 150 billion yuan ($22 billion) in 2023 from 92 billion yuan last year, the top three players' combined market share is below 30%, as per domestic consulting firm Zhiyan and rating agency S&P. If the deal is completed, the consortium would count on eHi Car Services, to run Car Inc, according to two sources, pushing out a management team close to Lu as well as buying his stake.

eHi said it had "no knowledge about the consortium nor plans to participate in any possible post-transaction operation". Lu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 6.9106 yuan) ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

8 deaths, 554 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

A total of eight deaths and 554 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry in the last 24 hours, the Union Territorys health department informed on Thursday. With this, Puducherrys COVID-19 count stands at 9,292, including 3,521 active ...

Portland police declare riot for second successive night

Police declared a riot on Wednesday for a second night in the U.S. city of Portland after demanding the breakup of a protest near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE building, calling it an unlawful assembly. Federal officers fired p...

COVID-19 impact: Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, sale of idols falls

Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, the idol makers in West Bengals Siliguri said the sales of Ganesha idols have dropped sharply this year due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner on August 22. Idol makers i...

Coronavirus gives German bicycle retailers a boost

The COVID-19 pandemic is giving German bicycle retailers a boost as consumers avoid public transport because of the risk of infection, the Ifo economic institute said on Thursday. The index for business sentiment among bicycle retailers ros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020