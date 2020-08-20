Russian opposition politician Navalny poisoned, hospitalised

... ...
In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
A total of eight deaths and 554 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry in the last 24 hours, the Union Territorys health department informed on Thursday. With this, Puducherrys COVID-19 count stands at 9,292, including 3,521 active ...
Police declared a riot on Wednesday for a second night in the U.S. city of Portland after demanding the breakup of a protest near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE building, calling it an unlawful assembly. Federal officers fired p...
Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, the idol makers in West Bengals Siliguri said the sales of Ganesha idols have dropped sharply this year due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner on August 22. Idol makers i...
The COVID-19 pandemic is giving German bicycle retailers a boost as consumers avoid public transport because of the risk of infection, the Ifo economic institute said on Thursday. The index for business sentiment among bicycle retailers ros...