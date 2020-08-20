Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank, military says he was planning attack

Imrad Zahran, chairman of the local council of Hamdan's village, said the three youths were near a road used by Jewish settlers when the soldiers shot them. The military spokeswoman said the soldiers opened fire after spotting Palestinians carrying flammable material and preparing tyres which they planned to ignite and use to attack passing Israeli vehicles.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:51 IST
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank, military says he was planning attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israeli soldiers fired at Palestinians who were to believed to be preparing to attack Israeli cars in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the military said, and Palestinian officials said a Palestinian teenager was killed. A military spokeswoman said members of a "terrorist squad" were hit by the gunfire but she had no details on their condition.

Palestinian health and municipal officials said Mohammad Hamdan, 16, was killed by Israeli forces and two other Palestinians were wounded. The Hamas Islamist militant group issued a statement mourning his death. Imrad Zahran, chairman of the local council of Hamdan's village, said the three youths were near a road used by Jewish settlers when the soldiers shot them.

The military spokeswoman said the soldiers opened fire after spotting Palestinians carrying flammable material and preparing tyres which they planned to ignite and use to attack passing Israeli vehicles. Zahran said two of the Palestinians shot by the troops were treated in Palestinian hospitals and that the military, which had taken Hamdan away, later informed him that he had died of his wounds. A Palestinian health official also said Hamdan was killed.

The military spokeswoman said the shooting occurred at a spot where similar attacks against Israeli vehicles have been carried out in the past. Palestinians regard Jewish settlements, seen as illegal by most countries in the world, as a bid by Israel to exert permanent control over the West Bank and destroy their aspirations for statehood.

Israel has pledged to annex parts of the West Bank but suspended implementation at the United States' request as part of a normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates last week. ​ Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War. Palestinians seek the territory for a future state that would include the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

DGCA implementing e-governance project to provide all approvals, licenses online by yr-end

Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday said it is implementing an e-governance project that will provide all approvals and licenses online by the end of this year. In a statement, it said services pertaining to pilot licensing, medical examina...

Trai seeks stakeholder views on broadband speed

Telecom regulator Trai on Thursday invited public views to define broadband speed in various categories for both mobile as well as fixedline services, and sought suggestions on ways to increase the speed in order to meet the objective of th...

Delhi govt directs excise department to issue permission for service of liquor in restaurants, clubs

The Delhi government on Thursday directed the excise department to issue necessary permission for the service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by license holders. The decision has been taken keeping the revenue implications in mind. In or...

Asian Granito India Ltd. Reports Consolidated Sales of Rs. 129.40 Crore in Q1FY21

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, August 20 ANINewsVoir Asian Granito India Limited AGIL, manufacturer of one of Indias leading tiles brand has reported good financial performance for the first quarter ended June 2020 amidst the challenging economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020