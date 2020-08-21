Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Chinese mining company used COVID-19 vaccine in PNG

The South Pacific island nation's Health Minister Papua Jelta Wong said his department was investigating the claim by Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Ltd., The Australian reported. National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials in Papua New Guinea on Thursday and later noted the National Department of Health had not approved any trials.

PTI | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:03 IST
Report: Chinese mining company used COVID-19 vaccine in PNG
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Chinese mining company in Papua New Guinea claims to have immunised employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, a newspaper reported on Friday. The South Pacific island nation's Health Minister Papua Jelta Wong said his department was investigating the claim by Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Ltd., The Australian reported.

National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials in Papua New Guinea on Thursday and later noted the National Department of Health had not approved any trials. "Any vaccines imported into PNG must be approved by NDoH and must go through vigorous vaccine trials, protocols and procedures" and must be pre-qualified by the World Health Organization, Manning said in a statement on Friday.

Wong did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. A document on company letterhead entitled "Vaccination Statement" said 48 Chinese employees "have been vaccinated with SARS-COV-2 vaccine" on August 10.

The statement was sent to the Papua New Guinea Health Department and advised that the vaccine could cause false-positive test results in those who received it, the newspaper said. Manning has written to Chinese Ambassador Xue Bing seeking "immediate clarification of the Chinese government's position regarding the vaccination statement." Ramu is operated by Metallurgical Corp. of China, a subsidiary of state-owned China Metallurgical Group Corp.

Phone calls to Ramu's office in the Papua New Guinea city of Madang and to the parent company's Beijing headquarters in Beijing weren't answered. Australia, which is Papua New Guinea's nearest neighbor after Indonesia and its largest provider of foreign aid, had learned the China may have begun trialing a coronavirus vaccine in the region using employees of state-owned enterprises, the newspaper reported.

Australian government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday. Papua New Guinea is a poor country of 9 million people who are mostly subsistence farmers. It has recorded only 361 COVID-19 cases and four deaths. But infections have surged in the past month, particularly in the capital Port Moresby where a curfew is being enforced as a pandemic measure.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong leader announces mass COVID-19 testing to begin Sept 1

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that mass testing of residents for coronavirus in the Asian financial hub will begin on Sept. 1, as she warned people not to be complacent despite a steady fall in the number of new infections.The ...

Trumps terms Joe Biden's acceptance speech 'just words'

US President Donald Trump reacted to his Democratic rival Joe Bidens acceptance speech with a subdued and succinct tweet, terming the former vice presidents address as just words. On the final day of the four-day virtual Democratic National...

Crossbeats, the pioneer in true wireless now steps into the smartwatch segment with 3 unbeatable timepieces

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 21 ANIBusinessWire India Theres smart. And then theres over smart. Meet the new best friends from Crossbeats - ACE, TRAK, and IGNITE. Precisely crafted and loaded with useful apps, theyre built to be an extensi...

Hot Blue Jays head to Florida to face hotter Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have finally returned home after a 10-game road swing, and they made plenty of memories along the way. The American League East club will open a week-long homestand Friday night 640 ET with a four-game set against the Tor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020