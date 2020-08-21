Left Menu
Development News Edition

Her story is American story: Biden praises running mate Kamala Harris

Joe Biden, who official accepted Presidential nomination of Democratic Party, praised Kamala Harris describing her as a "powerfull voice in this nation."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:30 IST
Her story is American story: Biden praises running mate Kamala Harris
Joe Biden (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Joe Biden, who official accepted Presidential nomination of Democratic Party on Thursday, praised Kamala Harris describing her as a "powerful voice in this nation." "It will be the work of the next president to restore the promise of America to everyone. And I am not going to have to do it alone. I will have a great vice president at my side," Biden was quoted as saying by CNN during his nomination acceptance speech.

The former Vice-President said her story is American story. "Her story is the American story. She knows about all of the obstacles thrown in the way of so many in our country. Women, Black women, Black Americans, South Asian Americans, immigrants. The left out and the left behind. She has overcome every obstacle she has ever faced," Biden said. "No one has been tougher on big banks and the gun lobby. No one has been tougher on calling out the current administration for its extremism, its failure to follow the law, it's failure to simply tell the truth. Kamala and I both draw from our families. That is where we get our strength. For Kamala, it is Doug, and their families. For me, it is Jill, and ours," he added.

Last week, Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate. The final night of Democratic Night Convention saw a star-studded line up of several leaders including Andrew Yang and Former Surgeon General of the United States Vivek Murthy.

Slamming US President Donald Trump's leadership in handling the coronavirus pandemic, former US surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy said there has been a lack of leadership in handling the outbreak, at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday (Local time). According to CNN, Murthy advised Biden's campaign on policy proposals to respond to the pandemic and how the Democratic presidential candidate and his staff hold events to reach out to voters.

The event also saw Andrew Yang and himself an onetime 2020 Democratic nominee introducing actress Julia Louis-Drefus. As per a report in The Hill, Yang and Luis-Dreyfus then launched into a bit in which they purposely mispronounced Pence's name, in an apparent dig at Republicans who have at times mispronounced the first name of Sen. Kamala Harris.

According to CNN, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth did not mince words when hitting President Trump on Thursday: He is the "coward in chief." Duckworth, a finalist to be Biden's running mate, used her speech to the Democratic convention to tout Biden's understanding of the "sacrifices" made by military families, reported the outlet.

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) for Biden commenting on the line up of AAPI speakers queuing up Joe Biden's acceptance, said: "This week's program featuring AAPIs underscores the fact that a Biden-Harris White House will uplift our voices and represent the needs of our diverse nation. We were greeted by AAPI delegates from Colorado to Virginia, and heard from voices like Georgia State Representative Sam Park, an example of the growing civic participation and political leadership among AAPIs." "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will fight for equal opportunity, access to justice, and human rights for all Americans, including Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The AAPI community looks forward to a Biden-Harris administration that restores our nation's democracy and standing in the world. AAPIs from all corners of the country are ready to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States to ensure our leadership fights for us," it said.

The presidential election in the US is scheduled to be held on November 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

London's Crossrail delayed again until 2022 after COVID-19 disruption

The opening of Londons multi billion-pound Crossrail train line has been delayed again and its central section is now due to open in the first half of 2022, its developers said on Friday, after construction was disrupted by the COVID-19 pan...

SC allows Prayushan prayers in Mumbai's 3 Jain temples with strict compliance of COVID-19 norms

The Supreme Court Friday allowed devotees to offer Paryushan prayers in three Jain temples in Mumbai on the condition of strict compliance with the standard operating procedures meant to contain COVID-19 pandemic. Making exception for the t...

HC says no to interim stay on fund transfer from temple trust

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant any interim stay on transfer of funds from the Siddhivinayak Temple trust here to the Maharashtra government for fight against COVID-19 and also for a subsidised food scheme for the poor in t...

Indian couple sentenced to jail for abusing maid: report

An Indian couple here has been jailed and fined up to 15,000 Singapore dollars after being found guilty of abusing their domestic helper from India, a media report said on Friday. Farah Tehseen was sentenced to 21 months while her husband M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020