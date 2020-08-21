Left Menu
Papua New Guinea bars COVID-19 immunised Chinese workers from entering country

Papua New Guinea barred the arrival of a flight carrying Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company has claimed that it has immunised employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, authorities said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:39 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Papua New Guinea barred the arrival of a flight carrying Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company has claimed that it has immunised employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, authorities said on Friday. The Pacific nation's pandemic response controller, David Manning, said he had sent back a flight carrying 180 Chinese workers on Thursday, CBS reported.

The country government has banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials after Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Ltd claimed to have vaccinated 48 Chinese employees. "In light of the lack of information of what these trials are and what possible risks or threat that it might cause our people if they were to come into the country, I had cancelled that flight yesterday just to ensure that we continue to act in the best interests of our people and our country," Manning told reporters in the capital Port Moresby.

"Until the Chinese government through the Chinese Embassy in Port Moresby provides that information, I will be best guided by our health and medical experts here as to what would be the appropriate steps to take when considering looking at applications of Chinese nationals that have been subjected to these vaccination trials entering the country," CBS quoted Manning as saying. Manning said the National Department of Health had not approved any trials.

"Any vaccines imported into PNG must be approved by NDoH and must go through vigorous vaccine trials, protocols and procedures," he said, and they must be pre-qualified by the World Health Organization. A document on company letterhead entitled "Vaccination Statement" said 48 Chinese employees "have been vaccinated with SARS-COV-2 vaccine" on August 10, CBS reported citing a report in The Australian.

The statement was sent to the Papua New Guinea Health Department and advised that the vaccine could cause false-positive test results in those who received it. Manning has written to Chinese Ambassador Xue Bing seeking "immediate clarification of the Chinese government's position regarding the vaccination statement."

Ramu is operated by Metallurgical Corp. of China, a subsidiary of state-owned China Metallurgical Group Corp.

