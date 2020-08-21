Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's Tripoli-based government and a rival parliament take steps to end hostilities

There was no immediate comment from Haftar or his Libyan National Army (LNA), but the head of an eastern-based parliament that is aligned with Haftar issued a statement appealing for an end to hostilities across the country. The GNA and eastern parliament speaker Aguila Saleh both cited the spread of coronavirus as a reason for backing a ceasefire.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:08 IST
Libya's Tripoli-based government and a rival parliament take steps to end hostilities
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Libya's internationally recognised government in Tripoli announced a ceasefire on Friday and the leader of a rival parliament in eastern Libya also appealed for a halt to hostilities.

The statements offered hope for a deescalation of a conflict that has wracked the country since a 2011 uprising, displacing hundreds of thousands, slashing oil production, and opening space for migrant smugglers and militants. However, previous efforts to secure lasting ceasefires have stalled, and political leaders hold limited sway over armed groups in two broad factions that have been largely split between the west and east of Libya since 2014.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has been locked in conflict with east-Libyan based forces led by veteran commander Khalifa Haftar, who launched a 14-month offensive on Tripoli before Turkish support for the GNA forced him to retreat in June. Forces from both sides and their international backers have been mobilising around the central city of Sirte amid diplomatic efforts to forestall an escalation.

GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj "issued instructions to all military forces to immediately cease fire and all combat operations in all Libyan territories", a statement said. There was no immediate comment from Haftar or his Libyan National Army (LNA), but the head of an eastern-based parliament that is aligned with Haftar issued a statement appealing for an end to hostilities across the country.

The GNA and eastern parliament speaker Aguila Saleh both cited the spread of coronavirus as a reason for backing a ceasefire. Saleh is seen to have gained influence compared to Haftar since the LNA's retreat from Tripoli. Egypt, one of the LNA's key backers, welcomed the statements from both parties.

International intervention in Libya has deepened since the LNA offensive began in April 2019, with the LNA also receiving backing from the United Arab Emirates and Russia. The GNA appealed in its statement for the lifting of a seven-month blockade on oil facilities that has all but stopped the country's output, saying revenue should be held in a special account and only be released after a political deal was reached.

The state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it backed the proposal, but that military forces should be withdrawn from oil facilities before any resumption of exports. Distribution of oil revenue has been a key source of tension between the two sides. The acting U.N. envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams, said she "warmly welcomed the points of agreement" in the statements by Saleh and Haftar, including calls for the resumption of oil production.

The U.N. has been coordinating international efforts for military, political and economic deals in Libya following an international conference in January in Berlin.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. postal chief says will handle election mail "securely and on time"

U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers that the Postal Service has not changed the way it handles election mail as he sought to assure the public that ballots would be handled securely and on time in the November presidential ...

Woman's body found in pond in Assam's Kokrajhar

The body of a young woman was found in a pond in lower Assams Kokrajhar district on Friday, police said. The body was found in Dobragaon village in Kokrajhar police station area, they said.The woman hailed from Runikhata village in neighbou...

Kerala govt moves HC seeking stay on privatisation of T'puram airport

The Kerala government on Friday moved the high court seeking a stay on further proceedings in leasing out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises. Unless the stay is granted, it will be put to irreparable injury and ha...

Turkey discovers large natural gas reserve off Black Sea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday the discovery of a large natural gas reserve off the Black Sea coast that will help ease the countrys dependence on imports. Erdogan said the amount of gas discovered is 320 billion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020