Albino kangaroo baby missing from German zoo; may be stolen

A tiny albino baby kangaroo has gone missing from a German zoo and authorities said Friday it's possible she may have been stolen. “We can't rule out that she was stolen.” Zoo Director Matthias Schmitt issued an appeal to the public for help in tracking down the baby, who was seldom far from her mother's side.

21-08-2020
A tiny albino baby kangaroo has gone missing from a German zoo and authorities said Friday it's possible she may have been stolen. The kangaroo named Mila was born last month at the Kaiserslautern zoo in southwestern Germany and has been a star attraction. She was last seen in her cage on Wednesday morning, and wasn't there when zookeepers closed down operations that night, police told the dpa news agency.

"We're investigating in all directions," police told dpa. "We can't rule out that she was stolen." Zoo Director Matthias Schmitt issued an appeal to the public for help in tracking down the baby, who was seldom far from her mother's side. He issued a photo of both together with Mila peering out of her mother's pouch. Schmitt said it seems unlikely that the small marsupial was snatched by a wild fox or other predator, saying there were no blood traces found anywhere.

The zoo has employed two hunters with dogs to search for the kangaroo, but so far they have had no success. "The whole team at the zoo is hoping Mila will be found again and is in good health," he said.

