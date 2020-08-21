Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rome beach awaits baby turtle hatching

A loggerhead sea turtle has buried its eggs in the sands of a popular beach near Rome, the first time one has travelled this far north up the Italian peninsula to hatch its offspirng.

Reuters | Torvaianica | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:32 IST
Rome beach awaits baby turtle hatching
Turtle chicks released into the sea. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

A loggerhead sea turtle has buried its eggs in the sands of a popular beach near Rome, the first time one has travelled this far north up the Italian peninsula to hatch its offspirng. Beach-goers have been gathering around the fence of a marked-off area waiting for the baby turtles to emerge.

The loggerhead sea turtles are endangered species that live in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans and the Mediterranean Sea. They usually nest in southern Italy but since 2016 they have gradually made their way up through the peninsula.

"We learned that no turtles have ever laid eggs here, so this is a new nesting site," TartaLazio environmental expert Elena Santini told Reuters on the beach of Torvaianica. Santini said the turtles' choice to move north was mainly due to rising sea temperatures. There was no direct evidence of a relationship between their presence on the beach, south of Rome, and the quietness during the COVID-19 lockdown, she said.

Over the night of June 22 and morning of June 23, Daniele Masano, a member of the Italian coast guard, filmed the moment when the turtle came to the beach to lay and bury its eggs. The eggs could number up 100 and are expected to hatch after about 50 days and beach-goers are eager to see the baby turtles.

"We come here every day, we hope it's the right day and that the eggs hatch, at least we can see the baby turtles," Rome resident Elena Bondi said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

NDMC, DMRC join hands to build multi-level parking facility above metro station

A commercial block and a fully-automated multi-level parking facility will be constructed above an underground metro station that will be built as an interchange facility between two corridors of the phase four project of the DMRC, official...

U.S. postal chief says will handle election mail "securely and on time"

U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers that the Postal Service has not changed the way it handles election mail as he sought to assure the public that ballots would be handled securely and on time in the November presidential ...

Woman's body found in pond in Assam's Kokrajhar

The body of a young woman was found in a pond in lower Assams Kokrajhar district on Friday, police said. The body was found in Dobragaon village in Kokrajhar police station area, they said.The woman hailed from Runikhata village in neighbou...

Kerala govt moves HC seeking stay on privatisation of T'puram airport

The Kerala government on Friday moved the high court seeking a stay on further proceedings in leasing out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises. Unless the stay is granted, it will be put to irreparable injury and ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020