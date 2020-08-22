Entertainment News Roundup: Closely watched 'Tenet' earns critical praise; Nigerian lesbian love film to go online and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Closely watched 'Tenet' earns critical praise as U.S. cinemas reopen

Director Christopher Nolan's new thriller "Tenet" received warm reviews on Friday as U.S. cinema chains reopened with industry-wide safety measures aimed at reassuring audiences during a pandemic. "Tenet" is the first big-budget movie from a major Hollywood studio to head to theaters since the coronavirus outbreak shuttered theaters around the world in March.

Nigerian lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board

Two young women fill the screen, reclining on a bed, talking about their hope of having children. They are protagonists in a new Nigerian film called "Ife" depicting their love story. The topic is controversial in Nigeria, where same-sex relationships are theoretically punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Comedian mocks Zimbabwe's government, despite fear of reprisal

Victor Mpofu is using satire to shine a light on Zimbabwe's political problems, reaching a growing audience despite living in fear of retribution from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government. Mpofu, aka Doc Vikela, has seen his followers on YouTube channel Simuka Comedy grow from less than 1,000 subscribers in January when he ventured into political satire to 23,000 now.

South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans amid coronavirus gloom

South Korean boy band BTS said on Friday they hoped their new digital single "Dynamite" refreshes fans and helps them recharge their batteries as they cope with the novel coronavirus pandemic. The seven-member group is at the forefront of South Korean pop music and has helped win K-pop fans around the world since their 2013 debut.

Israel opens floating cinema for coronavirus-safe viewing

Movie-goers boarded boats floating on the shimmering waters of a Tel Aviv lake on Thursday for a test screening at Israel's first "sail-in" cinema. With indoor film theatres shut because of coronavirus restrictions, Tel Aviv municipality launched the floating cinema to allow residents to catch a movie in the open air while still keeping a safe distance from each other.

Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to student's UK college fund

Taylor Swift has donated more than 23,000 pounds ($30,000) to a Portuguese student living in Britain after she spotted an online page seeking donations to help her fund a maths degree at university. The Grammy-winning artist said she had been inspired by Vitoria Mario's drive and dedication as she sought to raise 40,000 pounds to cover accommodation and living costs while she studied maths at the University of Warwick.

'We can work it out' says closure-threatened home of The Beatles

"It's hot, it's sweaty, it's packed - that's its reputation from back in the day with The Beatles, and it's still a proper rock and roll venue," said Jon Keats, Director of the Liverpool cellar bar where Britain's best-known musical export found fame. That bittersweet sentence explains both why visitors from around the world flocked to the Cavern Club to pay homage to the 1960s musical phenomenon, and why now the airborne, highly contagious coronavirus pandemic threatens its future.

Lori Loughlin apologizes for college scam as actress, husband get prison sentences

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced on Friday to respective prison terms of two months and five months for participating in a vast U.S. college admissions scam. Loughlin, 56, choked up as she apologized to U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston for the "awful decision" she made to try to help her daughters gain an "unfair advantage" in the college admissions process.

Broadway's Tony Awards to be awarded in digital ceremony this fall

The Tony Awards, the annual honors celebrating the best in Broadway theater, will be announced during a digital ceremony this fall, organizers said in a statement on Friday. The Tonys had been scheduled for June but were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Broadway theaters went dark in March and are scheduled to remain closed through the rest of the year.