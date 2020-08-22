5 killed as heavy rains in Karachi continue

With heavy rains forecasted in Karachi till Tuesday, the city was submerged on Friday taking the lives of five persons. The rescue officials say that two teenagers died when they were hit by lightning in Memon Goth while the other two teenagers were electrocuted and one teenager was swept away by currents of the surging currents of Lyari River.

According to Geo News, the prolonged downpours resulted in overflowing of nullahs and blocked drains leading to drain water entering residential areas. Up-to-waist deep water was reported in Surjani Town, North Karachi, Orangi Town and other adjoining informal settlements Geo News further reported. The Meteorological Department said that the Surjani Town received 186mm of rainfall while North Karachi and Nazimabad areas received 106mm rainfall. The Met Office further warned that heavy spell of rain is expected to hit lower Sindh including Karachi from Monday to Wednesday. It also warned about urban flooding and advised people to exercise caution.