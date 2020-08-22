Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Nepal discuss reconstruction projects at virtual meetings

Virtual working meetings between the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank, Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India in Nepal and CLPIU Building, Govt of Nepal pertaining to reconstruction projects under LoC IV were held.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-08-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 17:39 IST
India, Nepal discuss reconstruction projects at virtual meetings
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Virtual working meetings between the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank, Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India in Nepal and CLPIU Building, Govt of Nepal pertaining to reconstruction projects under LoC IV were held. The meetings were held on August 13 and 21.

"Virtual working-level meetings between Exim Bank, MEA, Embassy of India in Nepal and CLPIU Building, Govt of Nepal held on 13 Aug and 21 Aug to discuss reconstruction projects under LoC IV," the Embassy of India in Nepal tweeted. India and Nepal on Monday reviewed the implementation of the projects under bilateral cooperation during the eighth meeting of Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism held in Kathmandu.

"The Eighth Meeting of Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism was held in Kathmandu through Video Conferencing today under the co-chairmanship of Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The meeting reviewed the implementation of the projects under bilateral cooperation," a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

West African mediators jet to Mali seeking reversal of coup

Mediators from West Africas regional bloc are due in Mali on Saturday for talks aimed at reversing a coup that has been condemned abroad, but celebrated by many in a country battling an Islamist insurgency and simmering political unrest. Le...

Red Hot Chili Peppers' guitarist Jack Sherman dies at 64

The guitarist of the first Red Hot Chilli Peppers RHCP music album, Jack Sherman passed away at the age of 64. According to Deadline, the cause of the death of the guitarist has not been determined.The famous band dedicated an Instagram pos...

Soccer-Maguire released by Greek prosecutor, hearing next week

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was released by a Greek prosecutor after appearing in court on Saturday following two days in detention over a brawl on the island of Mykonos, the Premier League club confirmed.England international M...

U'khand BJP summons four party MLAs

The Uttarakhand BJP on Saturday summoned four party MLAs to appear before the state leadership here on August 24. Legislators summoned by the party on the direction of Pradesh BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat are Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, Des...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020