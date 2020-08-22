India, Nepal discuss reconstruction projects at virtual meetings

Virtual working meetings between the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank, Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India in Nepal and CLPIU Building, Govt of Nepal pertaining to reconstruction projects under LoC IV were held. The meetings were held on August 13 and 21.

"Virtual working-level meetings between Exim Bank, MEA, Embassy of India in Nepal and CLPIU Building, Govt of Nepal held on 13 Aug and 21 Aug to discuss reconstruction projects under LoC IV," the Embassy of India in Nepal tweeted. India and Nepal on Monday reviewed the implementation of the projects under bilateral cooperation during the eighth meeting of Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism held in Kathmandu.

"The Eighth Meeting of Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism was held in Kathmandu through Video Conferencing today under the co-chairmanship of Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The meeting reviewed the implementation of the projects under bilateral cooperation," a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal said. (ANI)