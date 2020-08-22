Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top West Africa delegation goes to Mali to meet with junta

The mediation efforts on Saturday come a day after thousands of Malians took to the streets of Bamako, the capital city, to celebrate the coup. The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has strongly condemned the coup and said the high-level delegation will work “to ensure the immediate return of constitutional order.” ECOWAS also demanded the reinstatement of deposed president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

PTI | Bamako | Updated: 22-08-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 20:59 IST
Top West Africa delegation goes to Mali to meet with junta

Top West African officials are arriving in Mali's capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule. The mediation efforts on Saturday come a day after thousands of Malians took to the streets of Bamako, the capital city, to celebrate the coup.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has strongly condemned the coup and said the high-level delegation will work “to ensure the immediate return of constitutional order.” ECOWAS also demanded the reinstatement of deposed president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. ECOWAS had said it is mobilizing a regional military force, an indication that it is preparing for a military intervention in case its negotiations with the junta leaders fail.

The high-level delegation is to hold talks with the junta, including Col. Assimi Goita, who has declared himself the group's leader. Later the regional delegation will meet with Keita and the other detained officials, according to the ECOWAS program.

The widespread support for the coup shown by the demonstration in Bamako Friday means the junta may argue to the ECOWAS delegation that they enjoy popular support. The coup occurred on Tuesday when soldiers detained the president and forced him to resign and to dissolve the National Assembly and government.

By Wednesday, soldiers from the junta calling itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People had declared they were in charge of the West African nation and would work toward a civilian transitional government. Keita and his prime minister have remained in the custody of the coup leaders.

The international community has expressed alarm about the coup d'etat, which deposed Mali's democratically elected leader who still had three years left in his term. Mali has been fighting against Islamic extremists with heavy international support for more than seven years, and jihadists have previously used power vacuums in Mali to expand their territory.

Keita — first elected in a 2013 landslide the year after a similar military coup — saw his popularity plummet after his 2018 re-election as the Malian army faced punishing losses from jihadist attacks. Then after dozens of legislative elections were disputed this spring, demonstrators began taking to the streets calling for his resignation.

He offered concessions and regional mediators intervened, but his opponents who formed a coalition known as M5-RFP made clear they would accept nothing short of his departure. On Friday, they welcomed the week's developments but insisted they remained “deeply attached to democracy.” The junta has promised it will return the country to civilian rule but has given no time frame for doing so. Mali was not due to have another election until 2023.

Military juntas across West Africa have not always been in a rush to hand over power even when promising to do so — after the country's March 2012 coup, the first democratic election was not held until the following August. Mahmoud Dicko, an imam who led the political opposition to Keita's presidency, told supporters Friday he was ready to return to his mosque.

But he did not rule out a return to politics entirely, saying: “I am an imam, I wish to die an imam, but I won't keep quiet about injustice.”.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Col Santosh Babu's wife feliciated by Army on AWWA foundation day

Santoshi, wife of Colonel Santosh Babu who was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash was felicitated by the Army on the occasion of Army Wives Welfare Association AWWA Foundation Day at Officers Mess of Basantar Bri...

Coimbatore: 25 cases registered for installing Ganesha idols at public places

A total of 25 cases have been registered against Hindu Munnani and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Coimbatore for violating the High Court order, banning the installation of Ganesha idols at public places in the State. All the idols have been remo...

College student held for robbing cybercafé owner at gunpoint in Ghaziabad

An engineering student was arrested for allegedly robbing at gunpoint Rs 1.25 lakh from an internet caf owner in Nand Gram village of Sihani Gate area here, police said on Saturday. Police have recovered the cash and weapon used in the crim...

How COVID-19 smell loss differs from common cold, study reveals

A recent study has now explained how smell loss associated with COVID-19 infection differs from what you typically might experience with a bad cold or flu. The research from a European group of smell disorder experts, including Professor Ph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020