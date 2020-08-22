Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marco forecast to become hurricane as governors urge residents to take precautions

Marco, one of two tropical storms headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast, was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later on Saturday as coastal governors urged residents to prepare for the unprecedented weather event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tropical Storm Marco, located about 105 miles (168.98 km) east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico with winds of 65 mph, was expected to intensify as it moved through the Yucatan Channel into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest bulletin.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:53 IST
Marco forecast to become hurricane as governors urge residents to take precautions
The two storms simultaneously working their way into the Gulf is a rare weather event that could wreak havoc on the region with damaging winds, rains and storm surges. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Marco, one of two tropical storms headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast, was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later on Saturday as coastal governors urged residents to prepare for the unprecedented weather event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tropical Storm Marco, located about 105 miles (168.98 km) east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico with winds of 65 mph, was expected to intensify as it moved through the Yucatan Channel into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest bulletin. To the east, Tropical Storm Laura was packing 40 mph winds as it moved west at 18 mph about 30 miles southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, the centre said. It is forecast to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday, NHC projections show.

The two storms simultaneously working their way into the Gulf is a rare weather event that could wreak havoc on the region with damaging winds, rains and storm surges. There have never been two hurricanes in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at the same time, according to the National Hurricane Center. The last time two cyclones were in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was in 2002. On Saturday morning, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency, urging residents to make preparations, given the unpredictability of the storms and the limited amount of available shelter space due to social distancing requirements caused by the pandemic.

"Should you need to get out ... you need to make plans early to do so," he said. "We cannot have ... a mad rush of people into our shelters. We want to put you on alert." Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez also issued a state of emergency and warned residents to remain indoors as Laura was lashing the island with rain and high winds on Saturday.

"Do not cross flooded areas, do not expose your life. Stay away from rivers and streams," she warned Puerto Ricans on Twitter. Tropical storm conditions from Laura were expected to also strike the Virgin Islands on Saturday and the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Sunday while Marco is forecast to thrash northwestern Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba on Saturday.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards also declared a state of emergency on Friday night for the state that is forecast to be drenched next week by both storms. He encouraged residents to put together emergency kits that include face masks and hand sanitizer to stay protected against the COVID-19 virus. "Everybody in coastal Louisiana needs to be paying attention to these storms," he said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 75,537, death toll mounts to 399

Odishas COVID-19 tally rose to 75,537 on Saturday with the detection of 2,819 fresh infections, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 399, a health official said. Three fresh fatalities were registered in Cuttack, ...

BSF seizes 600 kg Hilsa along Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

BSF personnel seized 600 kg of Hilsa fish during river patrolling at Fazipada in West Bengals Murshidabad district along the India-Bangladesh border on Saturday. The silver-hued fish migrate to the upstream and rivers from the sea during th...

'Ignore' Trump, Pelosi says, as House debates postal funds

The House is meeting for a rare Saturday session over mail delivery disruptions, poised to approve legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations and send USD 25 billion in emergency funds to shore up the ag...

US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app

Some US-based users of WeChat are suing President Donald Trump in a bid to block an executive order that they say would effectively bar access in the U.S. to the hugely popular Chinese messaging app. The complaint, filed Friday in San Franc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020