Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 injured after big fire rips through Philadelphia warehouse

Images from the scene showed flames shooting into the sky with large plumes of smoke wafting above. Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told reporters that almost 300 fire and emergency personnel and almost 60 vehicles were called on to battle the blaze, which he said could have taken out the entire block without their efforts. Thiel said one firefighter was injured, but a condition report wasn't immediately available.

PTI | Philadelphia | Updated: 23-08-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 20:32 IST
1 injured after big fire rips through Philadelphia warehouse
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Several hundred firefighters battled a massive fire at a large warehouse in north Philadelphia early Sunday, and one firefighter was reported injured. Officials said the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the structure in the Nicetown/Tioga neighborhood. Images from the scene showed flames shooting into the sky with large plumes of smoke wafting above.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told reporters that almost 300 fire and emergency personnel and almost 60 vehicles were called on to battle the blaze, which he said could have taken out the entire block without their efforts. Temple University's nearby administration building was undamaged, officials said. Thiel said one firefighter was injured, but a condition report wasn't immediately available.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP:One drowns in river; two bodies retrieved from nullah

A 44-year-old man drowned while crossing a river in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said. In another incident, bodies of two men who were swept away while crossing the bridge on a swollen nullah in a car in Dewas dist...

Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fornite' creator would hurt its games

Microsoft Corp on Sunday said in a court filing that Apple Incs threat to cut off the creator of Fortnite from Apples developer tools would hurt Microsofts gaming business, as well as other game developers.The filing came in a dispute betwe...

Panel suggests full term for PM Oli, complete executive power for Prachanda: Senior NCP leader

A six-member panel formed by the ruling Nepal Communist Party to resolve the bitter intra-party rift has suggested that Prime Minister K P Oli should complete his five-year tenure, while executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda be al...

Golf-Langasque captures first European Tour title in Wales

Frances Romain Langasque overturned a five-shot deficit to claim his maiden European Tour title at the Wales Open on Sunday. Langasque, 25, produced six birdies in a bogey-free round of six-under-par 65 to surge through a congested leaderbo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020