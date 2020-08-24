Odd News Roundup: Japan group offers coffins, chainsaws for stress relief

Left Menu
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. COVID-19 scary? Japan group offers coffins, chainsaws for stress relief Finding the pandemic scary? Customers this weekend in Tokyo can lie in a 2-metre (6 1/2-foot) windowed box, listening to a horror story, watching actors perform and getting poked with fake hands and squirted with water.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 10:29 IST
Finding the pandemic scary? A Japanese group is trying to take people's minds off COVID-19 - by putting them in coffins surrounded by chainsaw-wielding zombies. Customers this weekend in Tokyo can lie in a 2-metre (6 1/2-foot) windowed box, listening to a horror story, watching actors perform and getting poked with fake hands and squirted with water.

