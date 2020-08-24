Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republicans opposing Trump to hold alternative convention in US' Charlotte

A group of Republicans opposing US President Donald Trump will hold an alternative event starting on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina to the upcoming 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 10:37 IST
Republicans opposing Trump to hold alternative convention in US' Charlotte
US President Donald Trump. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], Aug 24 (ANI/Xinhua): A group of Republicans opposing US President Donald Trump will hold an alternative event starting on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina to the upcoming 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC). Organised by former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, a conservative who ran for Governor in 2008 as a Republican, the four-day gathering is called "Convention on Founding Principles".

"I've got a far better and informative alternative to the RNC -- watch the Convention on Founding Principles," Orr tweeted on Sunday. Speakers include former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017; former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and former CIA director Michael Hayden.

This year's RNC is going to kick off on Monday in Charlotte, where over 300 delegates will meet in-person to nominate Trump for a second term. Trump, who plans to deliver an acceptance speech at the White House on Thursday night, will make a stop in Charlotte on Monday, according to the White House.

Multiple protestors against the RNC were arrested on Friday and Saturday nights in Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that police officers used their bikes to put crowds back and pepper spray on those who advanced on them. The RNC comes three days after the conclusion of the virtually-held 2020 Democratic National Convention that officially nominated former US Vice President Joe Biden for President. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto G9 smartphone today in India. However, just hours ahead of the official launch, Flipkart accidentally revealed the upcoming phones price and key specifications.The Flipkart page was spotted by a popula...

NIIT Technologies is now Coforge

NOIDA, India, Aug. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- NIIT Technologies LimitedNSE COFORGE, a leading global IT solutions and services organization, announced that the company has begun operating under a new name Coforge Limited with a newly designed c...

Meet India's most desirable dudes

New Delhi India, Aug 24 ANIMediawire Heres unveiling the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2019 list. India has voted and made their choice. The coveted list boasts of men under 40 across various fields and industries, and the ranking is based o...

Japan's PM sets mark for days in office amid health concerns

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday became Japans longest-serving leader in terms of consecutive days in office, but there was little fanfare, as he visited a hospital for another checkup amid concerns about his health. Abe marked his 2,799...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020