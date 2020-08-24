Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed

Protests erupted in the U.S. state of Wisconsin following a police shooting of a reportedly unarmed Black man, after which officials imposed a curfew in the city of Kenosha. The man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday evening after police shot him multiple times, local media reported.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:34 IST
Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed

Protests erupted in the U.S. state of Wisconsin following a police shooting of a reportedly unarmed Black man, after which officials imposed a curfew in the city of Kenosha.

The man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday evening after police shot him multiple times, local media reported. Crowds gathered at the scene and threw bricks and Molotov cocktails at police, according to reports in social media. The victim has been identified as Jacob Blake by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers in a tweet. "We stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites," the governor wrote.

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. local time in Kenosha as officers were responding to a "domestic incident". The victim was immediately taken to a hospital by the police, according to a statement issued by the Kenosha police department. No further explanation was given by the police as to what led to the shooting. The shooting will be investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, police said.

A video circulating on social media and cited by the U.S. press showed the man walking towards a car followed by two officers and one of them shooting him as he opens the car door. Multiple fires were set at the scene by a crowd that gathered to protest against the incident, according to various U.S. media reports.

Social media posts showed large crowds marching down streets and throwing Molotov cocktails and bricks at the police, with one officer reportedly injured. The police responded by imposing a city-wide curfew until 7 a.m. There have been ongoing protests in the United States against police brutality and racism since the death on May 25 of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Average salary increment falls to 3.6 pc this fiscal, says survey

Companies doled out an average salary increment of 3.6 per cent in the current fiscal compared to 8.6 per cent in the previous financial year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey. The survey by leading consultancy Deloitte T...

FTSE 100 tracks Asia gains on COVID-19 treatment hopes

The FTSE 100 jumped on Monday, tracking Asian markets as U.S. regulators authorised a COVID-19 treatment over the weekend, while AstraZeneca rose on a report the U.S. government was considering fast-tracking its experimental vaccine. The dr...

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for coronavirus

Weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tested negative for the virus on Monday. In a statement issued to the media, the senior singers son SP Charan said his father is stable and has tested negati...

Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her from post of party chief

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday asked Congress Working Committee CWC members to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief, sources said. In the virtual meeting, Gandh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020