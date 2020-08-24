Amid India-China tensions, Indian Ambassador calls for mutual understanding on basic principles

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri delivered the keynote address of the second China-India roundtable, in which he outlined India's position on recent developments in bilateral relations and called for promoting mutual understanding on the basis of basic principles. The roundtable was held by the Indian Embassy in Beijing in association with Tsinghua University on August 22.

The roundtable was held in the backdrop of tensions between India and China, as the two countries are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung nala. The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

The Chinese Army has refused to withdraw or disengage completely from the Finger area and seems to be buying time to delay its disengagement from there. While efforts are underway to resolve the ongoing border dispute, India has rejected China's suggestion to disengage equidistantly from the Finger area in Eastern Ladakh.