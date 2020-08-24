Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece plans military exercise amid dispute with Turkey

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is due in Athens and Ankara on Tuesday to try and revive deescalation talks between senior Greek and Turkish officials, an initiative started in July but broken off by Turkey several weeks later..

PTI | Athens | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:50 IST
Greece plans military exercise amid dispute with Turkey

Greece said Monday that it will conduct a navy and air force exercise in an area of the eastern Mediterranean where Turkey is prospecting for oil and gas in an area as the neighboring countries remain locked in a dispute over offshore energy rights. Authorities said t the live-fire exercises would start Tuesday southeast of the Greek island of Crete and end Thursday.

Turkey has a research ship escorted by warships surveying for oil and gas exploration in the area and said Sunday that the work would continue through August 27. The Turkish government disputes Greece's claim to exclusive rights in the waters where the research vessel is working, arguing that islands should not be included in calculating sea boundaries between countries.

The United States and the European Union so far have backed Greece i the dispute. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is due in Athens and Ankara on Tuesday to try and revive deescalation talks between senior Greek and Turkish officials, an initiative started in July but broken off by Turkey several weeks later..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra Truck & Bus equips BS-VI compliant CVs with telematics solution iMAXX

Mahindra Truck and Bus MTB has equipped its BS-VI compliant commercial vehicles CVs range with new telematics solution Mahindra iMAXX to provide insights on vehicle health and performance, the company said on Monday. The new telematics solu...

Marriott International launches Specially Curated Staycation packages in India

Marriott International brings a selection of handpicked staycation offers across their hotels in India. Guests can book now and indulge in a peaceful getaway until 31 st December 2020. Within comfortable driving distance to an address in th...

Coronavirus treatment optimism ends Bund rally

Safe-haven German bond yields rose on Monday after their longest decline this year as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk appetite. Global shares rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorised the use of bl...

14 killed, 75 wounded in bomb attacks in south Philippines

Muslim militants allied with the Islamic State group set off a powerful motorcycle explosive followed by a suicide bombing that together killed 14 people on Monday, many of them soldiers, in the worst extremist attack in the Philippines thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020