Spanish region bans gatherings of more than 10

Catalonia's president has announced a ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people and widespread testing of half a million students in Spain's northeastern region. The new series of measures announced by Quim Torra on Monday aim to curb a wave of new coronavirus infections ahead of the re-opening of schools in mid-September, which officials and experts fear could become a vector for more contagion.

Torra said that the next three weeks are crucial in fighting not only the current incidence of the pandemic but how it will evolve in autumn and winter. “We have to give everything in the coming three weeks, because yes or yes this country has to get to work and yes or yes schools need to open,” the regional chief said at a new conference.

Catalonia reported 1,776 new infections on Monday, with nearly 700 people currently in hospitals and 134 of them in intensive care units. Spain as a whole leads Europe's charts with more than 386,000 total reported infections since February.