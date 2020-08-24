Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe court denies bail to journalist over anti-govt protests

Hopewell Chin'ono, a freelance journalist openly critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, used social media to expose corruption in government tenders for COVID-19 personal protective equipment that led to the dismissal of the health minister in July. Chin'ono was arrested last month along with opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume for advocating the removal of the ruling ZANU-PF party and supporting the July 31 protests that were stopped by authorities.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:34 IST
Zimbabwe court denies bail to journalist over anti-govt protests

A Zimbabwean court on Monday denied bail for the third time to a journalist who has been detained for more than a month on charges of inciting public violence over anti-government protests last month. Hopewell Chin'ono, a freelance journalist openly critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, used social media to expose corruption in government tenders for COVID-19 personal protective equipment that led to the dismissal of the health minister in July.

Chin'ono was arrested last month along with opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume for advocating the removal of the ruling ZANU-PF party and supporting the July 31 protests that were stopped by authorities. His comments were unusually outspoken for a journalist in Zimbabwe, where dissidents are often dealt with harshly.

Their arrest and continued detention has led to criticism that Mnangagwa's government is attempting to muzzle the press and using a COVID-19 lockdown to arrest, harass and torture activists, which the government denies. Magistrate Ngoni Nduna said Chin'ono's defence team had not presented new facts in the latest application and that the anti-government protests feared by the government could still happen.

"He has been advocating for the removal of government from power," Nduna said, justifying the ruling. Chin'ono's lawyers said they would appeal against the judgment.

Last week, Nduna removed Chin'ono's lead lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa from the case, accusing her of disrespecting the courts. Zimbabwe is grappling with a severe economic crisis, with inflation running above 837%, stoking memories of hyperinflation under Robert Mugabe more than a decade ago.

In a separate case, Job Sikhala, vice chairman of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change, who was arrested last week on charges of inciting public violence, was challenging his detention in court. He insisted he had not committed a crime.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul attacks govt over alleged rise in unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over alleged rise in unemploymentIn a tweet, he also tagged a media report which claimed that about seven lakh people registered for employment in a week on a government portal,...

Report: 77 false positives all negative

All 77 positive COVID-19 tests reported from a testing lab in New Jersey were negative on a retest, according to multiple reports. Eleven teams were impacted by the testing error, which prompted fears of an NFL outbreak. The Minnesota Vikin...

Man kills employer following argument over pay cut amid pandemic, arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested from west Delhis Jharoda Kalan area for allegedly killing his employer, who had slapped him during an argument over salary reduction as his business was severely hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police said o...

Arjuna Award is fruit of my hard work in last 13 years: Ishant

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma says winning this years Arjuna Award is the fruit of his hard work in the last 13 years and is proud of himselfThe 31-year-old lanky pacer from Delhi said more than him, his family, especially his wife Pratim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020