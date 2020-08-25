National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

National Guard called out after police shoot Black manPTI | Kenosha | Updated: 25-08-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 00:55 IST
Wisconsin's governor summoned the National Guard to head off another round of violent protests Monday after the police shooting of a Black man under murky circumstances turned Kenosha into the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest
Democratic Governor Tony Evers said 125 members of the National Guard would be in Kenosha on Monday night with responsibility for "guarding infrastructure and making sure our firefighters and others involved are protected." The move came after protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was hospitalized in serious condition. He was shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.
