Magnitude 6 quake shakes Costa Rica, no reports of damage

Magnitude 6 quake shakes Costa Rica, no reports of damageReuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 03:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 03:57 IST
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Costa Rica's western coast on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, without any initial reports of damage.
The quake hit at a depth of 27 kilometers (17 miles) close to the coastal city of Jaco, according to USGS. A Reuters witness said the quake rattled buildings in the capital of San Jose, about 66 km (41 miles) away.
