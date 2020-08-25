Moscow registers 12 COVID-19 related fatalities in last 24 hours

Russia's capital Moscow has registered 12 new COVID-19 related fatalities in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 4,753, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement. According to a Sputnik report, the center said, "Another 12 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow."

A total of 10 COVID-19 infected people died the previous day in Moscow. Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 961,000 whike the country's COVID-19 death toll is over 16,000. More than 773,000 people have recovered, as per report.

Moscow's case tally currently exceeds 257,000. According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University, total number of coronavirus cases worldwide stand at 23,566,502 while the death toll has risen to 811,409. (ANI)