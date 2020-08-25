Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow registers 12 COVID-19 related fatalities in last 24 hours

Russia's capital Moscow has registered 12 new COVID-19 related fatalities in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 4,753, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 25-08-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 06:47 IST
Moscow registers 12 COVID-19 related fatalities in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Russia's capital Moscow has registered 12 new COVID-19 related fatalities in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 4,753, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement. According to a Sputnik report, the center said, "Another 12 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow."

A total of 10 COVID-19 infected people died the previous day in Moscow. Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 961,000 whike the country's COVID-19 death toll is over 16,000. More than 773,000 people have recovered, as per report.

Moscow's case tally currently exceeds 257,000. According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University, total number of coronavirus cases worldwide stand at 23,566,502 while the death toll has risen to 811,409. (ANI)

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow registers 12 COVID-19 related fatalities in last 24 hours

Russias capital Moscow has registered 12 new COVID-19 related fatalities in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 4,753, the citys coronavirus response center said in a statement. According to a Sputnik report, the center said, Anoth...

FACTBOX-"Land of Promise": speakers at the U.S. Republican National Convention

U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off the four-day Republican National Convention on Monday with comments to Republicans formally backing his bid for a second term, followed by the main event featuring speeches by everyday Americans. nL1N2...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 2-year high as virus treatment hopes lift mood

Asias stock markets opened higher on Tuesday following a Wall Street rally driven by vaccine hopes, while the dollar found some support ahead of a key central bank speech. Also supporting the mood were statements from both China and the Uni...

China agrees with U.S. to push forward implementation of Phase 1 trade deal

China said on Tuesday it agreed with the United States to continue pushing forward the implementation of the bilateral Phase 1 trade deal reached earlier this year during a call between the two countries top trade negotiators.Vice Premier L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020