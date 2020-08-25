Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish PM offers military for contact tracing

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has offered officials running the country's 17 regions help from the military to conduct coronavirus contact tracing. Spain is grappling to control transmission of the virus, with a new wave hitting the country only days before the opening of the school year. Sánchez encouraged Spaniards to download a contact-tracing mobile app that the government is rolling out.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:17 IST
Spanish PM offers military for contact tracing
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has offered officials running the country's 17 regions help from the military to conduct coronavirus contact tracing. He has pledged to declare regional emergency orders if the expansion of the pandemic continues, facilitating regional officials' ability to issue lockdowns and restrict mobility.

Sánchez says the infection rate is "preoccupying" but called it "far from the situation in mid-March," when the government imposed a state of emergency. Spain is grappling to control the transmission of the virus, with a new wave hitting the country only days before the opening of the school year.

Sánchez encouraged Spaniards to download a contact-tracing mobile app that the government is rolling out. More than 400,000 people have been infected since the onset of the epidemic and at least 28,872 have died from the coronavirus. However, the figure doesn't capture many who died without being tested.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling gains, shrugs off unexpected weaker August sales data

Sterling rose on Tuesday as the dollar slipped and investors shrugged off an unexpected drop in Britains monthly retail sales data. The dollar fell after investors returned to riskier currencies as a successful phone call between top trade ...

Rajasthan govt should consider providing relief to people from inflated power bills: Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday demanded that the Congress government in the state considers providing relief to the people from inflated electricity bills and the parents from paying fees to private schools. He said it was...

Craig McMillian appointed Bangladesh batting consultant for Sri Lanka series

Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has been appointed as Bangladeshs batting consultant for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The three-Test series in Sri Lanka begins from October 24 but the Bangladesh team will travel well in advan...

As fiscal situation turns grim, Punjab looks at Centre for support

With the fiscal situation turning grim due to a massive drop in revenue collections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Punjab government on Tuesday sought adequate compensation from the Centre to tide over the difficult time. The cabinet, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020