Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen southern separatists pull out of Riyadh agreement talks

Yemen's southern separatists have suspended their participation in consultations on a power-sharing deal for the south, known as the "Riyadh agreement", a Southern Transitional Council (STC) statement said on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia has been trying to implement the deal, first proposed in November, to end a conflict in the south between the separatists and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 26-08-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 02:46 IST
Yemen southern separatists pull out of Riyadh agreement talks
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@YemenEmbassy_DC)

Yemen's southern separatists have suspended their participation in consultations on a power-sharing deal for the south, known as the "Riyadh agreement", a Southern Transitional Council (STC) statement said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia has been trying to implement the deal, first proposed in November, to end conflict in the south between the separatists and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. The government and the separatist STC, which is backed by the United Arab Emirates, are the main Yemeni forces in a Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement which drove the government from Sanaa, the capital, five years ago.

The Yemeni allies have been in a standoff since last August when the STC took over Aden, the temporary headquarters of the government. The "Riyadh agreement" suffered many setbacks and was never implemented, but Saudi made a new push in July to invigorate the process.

The STC gave seven reasons for withdrawing, including the collapse of public services in the south and military escalation by government forces in Abyan province. Yemen's war has driven millions of people to the verge of starvation, requiring the world's biggest humanitarian response.

The dispute within the anti-Houthi camp has been holding up U.N. efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the wider conflict.

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Land of Opportunity: Second day of Republican National Convention

First lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lead an array of Americans making the case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November.The foll...

Cycling-BORA-Hansgrohe boss raises COVID-19 testing fears after false positive

The manager of German cycling team BORA-Hansgrohe has raised concern about COVID-19 testing ahead of the Tour de France after pulling his team out of the Bretagne Classic on Tuesday because of a false positive. BORA-Hansgrohe withdrew all o...

German coalition agrees to extend coronavirus relief for economy

German coalition parties agreed on Tuesday to extend measures to cushion the effects of the coronavirus crisis on Europes biggest economy, including prolonging a short-time work scheme and a freeze on insolvency rules.The German economy con...

North Korean leader Kim calls for prevention efforts against coronavirus, looming typhoon -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for prevention efforts against the novel coronavirus and a typhoon, state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday. An enlarged meeting of the politburo of the Workers Party took place amid a pandemic that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020