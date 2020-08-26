Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon

Israel's military said on Wednesday it had identified a "security incident" along the volatile Israeli-Lebanese frontier and had ordered residents of the area to stay indoors. There were no reports of injuries or clashes, and the military did not provide further details. Last month, Israel said Hezbollah carried out an infiltration attempt across the border, which the Lebanese group denied.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-08-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 03:30 IST
Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Israel's military said on Wednesday it had identified a "security incident" along the volatile Israeli-Lebanese frontier and had ordered residents of the area to stay indoors.

There were no reports of injuries or clashes, and the military did not provide further details. A military correspondent for Israel's YNet news said Israeli troops had fired illumination flares after hearing gunfire from the Lebanese side of the border.

Lebanon's Al-Manar TV, which is affiliated with the Iranian-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah, cited its correspondent as saying that Israel fired phosphorus munitions at the Lebanese side of the border, an account confirmed by witnesses in south Lebanon villages. Tensions have run high along the two countries' shared frontier. Last month, Israel said Hezbollah carried out an infiltration attempt across the border, which the Lebanese group denied.

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Land of Opportunity: Second day of Republican National Convention

First lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lead an array of Americans making the case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November.The foll...

Cycling-BORA-Hansgrohe boss raises COVID-19 testing fears after false positive

The manager of German cycling team BORA-Hansgrohe has raised concern about COVID-19 testing ahead of the Tour de France after pulling his team out of the Bretagne Classic on Tuesday because of a false positive. BORA-Hansgrohe withdrew all o...

German coalition agrees to extend coronavirus relief for economy

German coalition parties agreed on Tuesday to extend measures to cushion the effects of the coronavirus crisis on Europes biggest economy, including prolonging a short-time work scheme and a freeze on insolvency rules.The German economy con...

North Korean leader Kim calls for prevention efforts against coronavirus, looming typhoon -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for prevention efforts against the novel coronavirus and a typhoon, state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday. An enlarged meeting of the politburo of the Workers Party took place amid a pandemic that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020