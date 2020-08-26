Iran agrees to grant IAEA access to two suspected former atomic sites - official

Iran agrees to grant IAEA access to two suspected former atomic sites - officialReuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:07 IST
Iran has agreed to grant U.N. nuclear watchdog inspectors access to two suspected former nuclear sites, an Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday, although Tehran has told the agency that in return it must not to seek inspections based on "fabricated information".
The agreement was reached during the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Rafael Grossi to Iran. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
